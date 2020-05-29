Arkansas Extends Second Offer Inside State for 2023, Darien Bennett Becomes Fourth Little Rock Parkview Player on List

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Parkview running back and linebacker Darien Bennett has been offered by the University of Arkansas.

Bennett, 6-0, 215, joins Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter to hold an Arkansas offer. Bennett announced the offer on Twitter Thursday night.

Other Parkview players holding Arkansas offers are Class of 2021 quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, and tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 237, as well as Class of 2022 running back and safety James Jointer, 6-0, 200. Rogers has committed to the Hogs.