Arkansas First Offer for Fayetteville 2022 Standout WR Isaiah Sategna

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is the first offer for Fayetteville Class of 2022 wide receiver Isaiah Sategna.

Sategna, 5-11, 165, is a standout on both the football field and in track & field. He tweeted about the offer on Monday night.

Blessed to receive my first offer to play football at the University of Arkansas @CoachSamPittman @coachjstepp @kendalbriles pic.twitter.com/Rn66RWenm1 — Isaiah Sategna (@isaiahsategna1) March 9, 2020

As a sophomore, Sategna caught 36 passes for 700 yards and six touchdowns. He rushed once for two yards and then returned three kickoffs for 50 yards.

He becomes the fourth in-state prospect to be offered by the Hogs. He joins Joe T. Robinson offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee and Little Rock Parkview running back and safety James Jointer.

He will do both football and track & field in college. Both his parents participated in track at LSU.