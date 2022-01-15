Arkansas’ First Prospect Day Huge Success Despite Snow, Cold

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ first Prospect Day was a huge success attracting approximately 60 recruits despite snow all day and cold temperatures.

Several top out-of-state prospects were in attendance. Among them from Class of 2023 was Bixby (Okla.) four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 225; North Kansas City (Mo.) four-star defensive lineman Edric Hill, 6-3, 271; Frisco (Texas) Wakeland offensive tackle Connor Stroh, 6-7, 355; Mansfield (Texas) four-star Kaleb James, 6-5, 250; and Converse (Texas) Judson three-star wide receiver Anthony Evans, 6-0, 160.

Arkansas has made up a lot of ground on Hasz who was at one time committed to Oklahoma. If the Hogs land him that will give them three four-star tight ends in the Class of 2023.

James is set to make his commitment on Tuesday, his 17th birthday. Stroh was very impressed with Arkansas and what they had to offer. Hill is one of the top recruits in Missouri. Evans is committed to the Hogs.

Star City Class of 2023 four-star athlete CJ Turner, 6-1, 210, was present. The Hogs want to see him at a camp this summer after he gets over his ACL rehab. He tore his ACL in the fourth game of the season against Monticello.

Bentonville Class of 2023 offensive tackle Joey Su’a, 6-5, 315, has committed to the Hogs and was present on Saturday. Su’a is one to watch who could make a nice jump in the rankings.

The Bryant pair of edge rusher TJ Lindsey, 6-4, 240, and wide receiver Mytorian Singleton, 6-0, 170, were present. Both are 2024 recruits. Arkansas plans to watch Lindsey play basketball against North Little Rock this month.

Bentonville West Class of 2024 offensive tackle Lane Jeffcoat, 6-9, 300, was the bravest recruit wearing shorts on the cold day. He is a very large lineman who also plays basketball.

Shiloh Christian Class of 2023 quarterback Eli Wisdom, 6-0, 170, was in attendance and got to eat with Kendal Briles. Wisdom has an offer to UCF. He has now good visits to both UCF and Arkansas.

Three Malvern standouts were present including 2024 offensive tackle Vinny Winters, 6-4, 310, who Arkansas has offered. He was joined by 2023 quarterback-athlete Cedric Simmons, 6-0, 180, and 2024 running back Jalen Dupree, 6-1, 185.