Arkansas Flips Four-Star WR Isaiah Sategna From Oregon

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville High School four-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna has opted to commit to Arkansas.

Sategna, 5-11, 170, was committed to Oregon since July 11. He originally made a commitment to Texas A&M on March 9, but then decommitted on June 17.

Sategna is also a track standout who will double in that sport in college. He has 30 offers and is rated the No. 1 player in Arkansas for the Class of 2022 by some recruiting services.

This fall in nine games, Sategna has caught 64 passes for 1,260 yards and 13 touchdowns. He rushed three times for 149 yards and three touchdowns with a long of 80 yards. He has returned kickoffs for 92 yards.

Arkansas now has 20 commitments.