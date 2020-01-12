Arkansas Football: Big Recruiting Weekend Coming Up

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have a very big football recruiting weekend Jan. 17-19.

The basketball team will play host to Kentucky and it will give Sam Pittman a chance to get some top talent on campus.

One player who won’t be visiting Arkansas is West Memphis three-star linebacker Kendarrius Moore, 6-1, 211. Arkansas is running out of scholarships at linebacker and Moore said Saturday he isn’t gonna visit.

Moore was offered by UTSA on Saturday. He was previously committed to Tulane, but didn’t sign early.

At this time it appears Arkansas will have approximately 15 official visitors. They will follow that weekend up with two smaller ones on Jan. 24-26 and Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

Arkansas had six scholarship players enroll at midterm and will go through spring drills. The six are Hazen defensive lineman Blayne Toll, 6-5, 248; Arkansas State cornerback grad transfer Jerry Jacobs, 5-11, 204; Memphis (Tenn.) Central wide receiver and safety Darin Turner, 6-3, 206; Harvey (La.) Helen Cox linebacker Kelin Burrle, 6-0, 205; Broken Arrow (Okla.) defensive back Myles Slusher, 6-0, 181; and East Mississippi Community College defensive end Julius Coates, 6-6, 270.

An addition midterm preferred walk-on recruit who has enrolled will be announced later today or Monday.

Pittman and his staff will welcome the players back tonight at a 7 p.m. team meeting.