Arkansas Football Camp, Recruiting Notes

By Otis Kirk

Arkansas will host two football camps on Friday and another one on Saturday.

On Friday morning, an offensive and defensive lineman camp will be held followed in the afternoon by a passing academy. Highland Park (Texas) 2020 quarterback Chandler Morris will participate in the passing academy. Arkansas is reportedly getting a huge reception for that camp from skill position players on both sides of the ball.

On Saturday, Arkansas is expecting 300 or more campers at the Elite Camp. This is a perfect opportunity for prospects wanting to play college football to attend. College coaches from Arkansas will be joined by coaches from several other schools.

Prospects can get evaluated from SEC to junior college (Arkansas Baptist College) and most of the other in-state colleges as well.

Mena 2021 tight end Mason Brotherton and Bentonville 2021 linebacker Cole Joyce will be in attendance on Saturday. Jacksonville 2021 defensive tackle Tyas Martin is attending a camp this week at Arkansas as well.

Back Again

While obviously he isn’t a camper a top prospect made his way back to Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Carthage (Texas) offensive lineman Ty’kieast Crawford is committed to the Hogs. He arrived back at Arkansas Tuesday to take an unofficial visit.

Crawford committed to Arkansas on April 14 while wrapping up an official visit. He is a four-star recruit with the recruiting services and has offers from schools all around the nation.

This is his fourth visit to Arkansas since the conclusion of the 2018 football season.

A couple of Memphis (Tenn.) Briarcrest prospects were slated to visit as well, but didn’t make it. Running back Jabari Small and lineman Omari Thomas couldn’t make it as planned.

A couple of other Briarcrest players were present and worked out for the Hogs as well on Tuesday including Reginald Neely.

Overnight Camp

A few notes from the camp that just wrapped up includes Dumas 2021 running back Kylin James impressed with his showing.

A 2021 quarterback who looked good in the one-on-one on Tuesday was Gardendale (Ala.) High School’s Will Crowder. He had good size, 6-3, 200, and holds an offer to Southern Miss and a few others. He was throwing some good balls showing strong and accurate arm. Arkansas offered him following the camp.

Prosper (Texas) 2020 wide receiver Hayden Metcalf, 6-1, 170, showed good hands at the camp. He was given a preferred walk-on offer by the Hogs following the camp.

Official Visits

Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll, Houston (Texas) North Shore running back John Gentry and Austin (Texas) Westlake wide receiver Mason Mangum will be at Arkansas beginning Wednesday for official visits.