Arkansas Football: Next Commitment in Class of 2022?

FAYETTEVILLE — The month of June was busy with visitors making their way to Arkansas.

The commitment list has continued to grow for Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks. Arkansas is now at 15 commitments. They have two running backs, one wide receiver, two tight ends, three offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, two linebackers, one cornerback, a safety and one long snapper.

As the list grows the obvious question is who is next? Here’s a look at three possibilities.

Anthony Brown, ATH, 6-2, 190, Milan (Tenn.) — Visited Arkansas the June 4-6 weekend. He holds 35 offers including such SEC schools as Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. On July 3 he named a Top 5 of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Wisconsin. He has also visited Memphis and Indiana. Right now he is due to commit on July 29, but something to watch is his good friend Jaylen Lewis was scheduled for the same date, but moved his date up and chose the Hogs. They have said numerous times they plan to attend same college. A high three-star.

Jordan Crook, LB, 6-0, 225, Duncanville (Texas) — He committed to Oklahoma State on March 9. He has since visited Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Arkansas. He was at Arkansas this past weekend and said he is finished with his visits. He decommitted from Oklahoma State on June 30 after he said the Arkansas visit gave him something to think about. Said will make final decision later in July. Holds 27 offers. As a junior, Crook had 93 tackles, seven for loss, six sacks, intercepted three passes returning two for touchdowns. A high three-star.

Jaylon White, S, 6-3, 210, Little Rock Parkview — He was offered by Arkansas on June 8 and took an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on June 16. He’s a three-star recruit with 22 offers. The Hogs need to land him to go a perfect 5 of 5 in Pulaski County. He has taken official visits to Kansas State and Louisville. He will visit Arkansas at some point. While Arkansas was among the last to offer, they still are likely the team to beat.

Arkansas’ Commitments (15):

James Jointer, RB, 6-0 1/2, 211, Little Rock Parkview

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-8, 290, Maumelle

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3,180, Clarendon

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, Clarendon

Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 225, Shiloh Christian

JJ Hollingsworth, DL, 6-4, 257, Greenland

Nico Davillier, DL, 6-5, 275, Maumelle

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 180, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Detroit (Mich.) Belleville

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 290, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

Eli Stein, LS, 6-3, 215, Cambridge (Wis.)

Jaylen Lewis, CB, 6-2, 175, Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood

Mani Powell, LB, 6-2, 225, Canton (Ohio) McKinley

Tyrus Washington, TE, 6-4, 230, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County

