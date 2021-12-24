Arkansas Football Recruiting: Get Them on Campus the Hogs Have a Chance Proven True in Class of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — The general feeling around Arkansas Football for years has been if Arkansas can get them on campus for a visit they have a good shot at signing them.

Sam Pittman and his staff proved that theory true in the Class of 2022. Arkansas used the entire month of June weekends, the Texas weekend in September and the first two weekends in December to host official visitors.

In all, Arkansas hosted 30 official visitors. They signed 21 of them, have a commitment from another to sign in February and still recruiting one of the others. The Hogs signed 22 recruits on Dec. 15, but the punter Max Fletcher, who is from Australia and will enroll at midterm, signed without the benefit of an official visit.

That rate of success on signing 21 of 30 visitors was outstanding and shows what kind of closers Pittman and his staff are. If Belleville (Mich.) four-star safety Myles Rowser follows through with his pledge to sign in February then that will only leave eight recruits going elsewhere.

The Razorbacks and Sam Carter are still recruiting Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington cornerback Gentry Williams. He’s committed to Oklahoma, but didn’t sign early. The Hogs are still trying to flip him though they may face an uphill battle to get him away from the Sooners.

The Hogs almost had even more success since they came very close to landing Lafayette (La.) Acadiana four-star cornerback Laterrance Welch. According to multiple sources, Welch, who was committed to LSU, gave Arkansas a private commitment during the visit and an in-home meeting with the Razorback coaches. However, the visit before the early signing day he took an official trip to LSU. He opted to stick with LSU on Dec. 15.

Here’s a recap of the official visitors.

June 4-6

Anthony Brown, S, Milan, Tenn. — Arkansas

Tomiwa Duojaiye, DE, Middletown, Del. — Kentucky

Tyrus Washington, TE, Leesburg Lee County, Ga. — Arkansas

Jaron Willis, LB, Leesburg Lee County, Ga. — Ole Miss

Chandler Smith, WR, Orlando Bishop Moore Catholic, Fla. — Georgia

Myles Rowser, S, Belleville, Mich. — Verbal to Arkansas

Emery Jones, OL, Baton Rouge Catholic, La. — LSU

June 11-13

Mani Powell, LB, Fayetteville — Arkansas

Patrick Kutas, OL, Memphis Christian Brothers, Tenn. — Arkansas

June 18-20

DJ Allen, WR, Gladewater, Texas — Unsigned

Jaylen Lewis, CB, Brownsville Haywood, Tenn. — Arkansas

June 25-27

Dax Courtney, TE, Clarendon — Arkansas

Kaden Henley, LB, Shiloh Christian — Arkansas

JJ Hollingsworth, DL, Greenland — Arkansas

Trey Fite, DE, Tatum, Texas — SMU

Jordan Crook, LB, Duncanville, Texas — Arkansas

Nico Davillier, DL, Maumelle — Arkansas

Andrew Chamblee, OL, Maumelle — Arkansas

Gentry Williams, CB, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Okla. — Verbal to OU

Sept. 10-12

Eli Henderson, OL, Duncan Byrnes, S.C. — Arkansas

Rashod Dubinion, RB, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga. — Arkansas

Eli Stein, LS, Cambridge, Wis. — Arkansas

Quincey McAdoo, WR, Clarendon — Arkansas

Dec. 3-5

E’Marion Harris, OL, Joe T. Robinson — Arkansas

James Jointer, RB, Little Rock Parkview — Arkansas

Jadon Haselwood, WR, OU Transfer — Arkansas

Sam Mbake, WR, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga. — Arkansas

Laterrance Welch, CB, Lafayette Acadiana, La. — LSU

Dec. 10-12

Isaiah Sategna, WR, Fayetteville — Arkansas

Landon Jackson, DE, LSU Transfer — Arkansas