Arkansas Football Recruiting: Next?

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 12 public commitments for the Class of 2022.

The latest to jump on board with the Hogs is Maumelle four-star defensive lineman Nico Davillier. That was a huge get for the Hogs.

As with any class, no more does someone commit then everyone wonders who is next? Here’s a few possibilities listed in alphabetical order.

Anthony Brown, ATH, 6-2, 190, Milan (Tenn.) — Visited Arkansas the June 4-6 weekend. He holds 35 offers including such SEC schools as Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. He has also visited Memphis and Indiana. Right now he is due to commit on July 29, but something to watch is his good friend Jaylen Lewis was scheduled for the same date, but has moved his commitment up. A high three-star.

Defensive stats

2 int (playoffs)

3 force fumbles (playoffs)

9 PBU

8 TFL

1 sack

64 tackles

Offensive stats

Passing: 242 yards 6 tds

Receiving: 15 rec 308 yards 5 tds

Rushing: 101 car 962 yards 14 tds

Special teams

Returns: 2 for 24 yards#Elite3🔺 https://t.co/oo8nc26c5L — Anthony Brown (@Ant_Winning) February 16, 2021

Jordan Crook, LB, 6-0, 225, Duncanville (Texas) — He committed to Oklahoma State on March 9. He has since visited Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Arkansas. He was at Arkansas this past weekend and said he is finished with his visits. He is still committed to Oklahoma State, but admitted the Arkansas visit gave him something to think about. Said will make final decision before his senior season. Holds 27 offers. A high three-star.

Trey Fite, DE, 6-5, 210, Tatum (Texas) — This is very likely to be the next commitment. He said Sunday afternoon he might make his announcement on Tuesday. He has outstanding speed. He runs on the state qualifying 4×400 relay team. He has 13 offers, but on Sunday he was down to Arkansas, Louisiana and San Diego State. He has the frame to add a lot of weight, but yet maintain his speed in college. Very good pass rusher. Three-star recruit.

Jaylen Lewis, CB, 6-2, 175, Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood — Good friends with Anthony Brown and was slated to commit on July 29. However last week he announced he would commit this Friday, July 2, at 12:30 p.m. CT. He has 34 offers and appeared to be headed to Auburn prior to his Arkansas visit. But now the Hogs thanks to Sam Carter have turned some heads. Lewis and Brown are slated to go to same school. In addition to Arkansas and Auburn, he has visited Michigan State, Memphis and Indiana. High three-star recruit.

Check out my highlight – https://t.co/pkY9RgSr87 💯 — jaylen lewis (@jaylenLew12) January 4, 2021

Tyrus Washington, TE, 6-4, 230, Leesville (Ga.) Lee County — Took official visit to Arkansas on June 4-6 weekend. He will announce his college decision on July 7. It is down to the Hogs, Cincinnati and UCF. He has visited each of his three favorites along with Kansas State. He is a three-star recruit. He could team with Dax Courtney at tight end in the Class of 2022. The only concern is he visited the weekend before Dowell Loggains was hired. Cody Kennedy was recruiting him prior to moving to the offensive line.

Junior Year down GET @ this Film Thank you God👏🏾 ONLY UP🎥! !!!https://t.co/bk5K24FhYx — Megatron💪🏾🤫 (@TyrusWashingto2) January 2, 2021

Jaylon White, S, 6-3, 210, Little Rock Parkview — He was offered by Arkansas on June 8 and took an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on June 16. He’s a three-star recruit with 22 offers. The Hogs need to land him to go a perfect 5 of 5 in Pulaski County. He has taken official visits to Kansas State and Louisville. He will visit Arkansas at some point. While Arkansas was among the last to offer, they still are likely the team to beat.