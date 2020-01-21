Arkansas Football Recruiting Notebook

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed Crowley (Texas) three-star running back Dominique Johnson on Dec. 18 the first day of the early signing period.

Johnson, 6-1, 220, was the first signee announced by Arkansas. It was a surprise since he was committed to Missouri. Johnson even wore a Missouri cap to school that day. But then tossed it in the floor, took off his jacket to reveal an Arkansas shirt and then inked with the Hogs.

It’s a great day to be a Razorback 🐗🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZmdMFhFOMI — 7 (@Thedominiquej7) December 18, 2019

Johnson signed with Arkansas without the benefit of an official visit. He will get that official visit this weekend when he comes to Fayetteville.

Johnson rushed for 1,300 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior. He’s expected to be one of two running backs signed by Arkansas in the Class of 2020.

Texas Offers Arkansas Target

Marshall (Texas) three-star wide receiver Savion Williams, 6-5, 200, visited Arkansas officially for the second time this past weekend.

Williams visited SMU in December and is slated to be at TCU this weekend. However, on Tuesday, Texas jumped into the mix for him with an offer.

Blessed To Say I Have Received An Offer From The University Of Texas..❗️ #HookEm #ThisIsTexas @CoachDreColeman pic.twitter.com/l2NqCB4d8S — Savion Williams³ (@iamsxee) January 21, 2020

As a senior, Williams was forced into quarterback duty because of an injury to a teammate. He completed 41 of 82 passes for 961 yards, eight touchdowns and an interception, rushed 91 times for 990 yards and 18 touchdowns and then caught 12 passes for 121 yards and two scores.

Assuming Williams keeps his TCU visit he would have one remaining for Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Each prospect is allowed five official visits. Williams used two of his for Arkansas.

He will be a wide receiver at the next level.

Odom Saw Towers Today

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom visited Joe T. Robinson today to check in on linebacker JT Towers.

I appreciate @Coach_Odom swinging by the school today, can’t wait to get to work! 🐗🐗 pic.twitter.com/zTsZgXk6HT — JT Towers (@JTTowers7) January 21, 2020

Towers, 6-4, 210, committed to Arkansas on Jan. 6. He will be at Arkansas this weekend for his official visit.

As a senior, Towers finished with 171 tackles, including 105 solo, 47 for loss, 11 sacks and five tackles for loss.

In other news at Joe T. Robinson, 2022 offensive lineman E’Marion Harris added offers from Miami and Missouri on Tuesday. 2022 running back Daryl Searcy also picked up his first offer with it coming from Arkansas State.