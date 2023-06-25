FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA)- The Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk is back as Otis joins our Evan Kamikow to talk about the recent recruits who made their way to Fayetteville earlier this week.

Tomorrow at 10:30a.m. Kobe Branham is set to make his commitment to either Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, or Southern Methodist University. The 6’5 guard is from Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Otis and Evan also discuss the latest on Ashton Bethel-Roman, Xavier Atkins, DJ Barber, Fletcher Westphal, Alex Foster, and Ashton Hampton.