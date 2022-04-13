FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Sam Pittman has said repeatedly the Hogs will sign three more transfers in the Class of 2022.

He has said it will be one wide receiver and two interior defensive linemen. On Tuesday he may have left the door slightly ajar to change that wish list.

“That’s the plan,” Pittman said. “Unless somebody comes out of there that we’re going, ‘Oh my gosh.’ If that happens, then it’ll be somebody else. But that’s the plan. I think we’re still waiting on a situation with the portal and dates and all that kind of stuff, as well. So some things change on there, our plans may change.”

Pittman has already reached into the transfer portal for Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, Georgia safety Latavious Brini, Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders, Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck and the LSU pair of defensive end Landon Jackson and cornerback Dwight McGlothern. Arkansas also added USF quarterback Cade Fortin and Texas State kicker Jake Bates as preferred walk ons.

Spring Evaluation Period

Pittman will be able to send his 10 assistants out for the spring evaluation period for the first time since he arrived at Arkansas. NCAA rules concerning COVID have prevented it the past two years.

The evaluation period begins April 15 and concludes May 31.

“Well, we talked about it [April 5],” Pittman said. “I talked about it with the recruiting staff and I talked about it. We’ve talked about it before, but we kind of made a decision on what we’re going to do today. I talked about it with the coaching staff. I’ve been on different staffs that make the mad rush on the 15th to in-state kids and things of that nature, but the problem with that is if we’re just going to the in-state kids, you’re not able to see as many coaches or as many players and I want to try to find some walk-ons out of our state as well. I think what we’re going to do, after spring ball. I think we’ll wait and then after spring ball, I think we’re going to stay in a couple days to just kind of make sure that if we have any problems out there, portal, all that kind of stuff, we’re going to make sure that the kids on our team are going to stay with us and talk to them about the plans and how they did in the spring, have their exit meetings and then by Thursday of that week after spring ball is over, we’re going to have all 10 of our coaches in the state of Arkansas Wednesday night and then they’ll be in the schools all day Thursday, all day Friday. I figured if we have 10 coaches at seven schools a day, we can hit 140 schools on Thursday and Friday of that week and that’s the plan as of right now.”

Coaches can take 168 evaluation days in the period. One visit can be for academics and another for evaluation of athletic ability. If a coach combines the academics and athletic evaluation in the first visit he can them make another for athletic ability.

Spring Scrimmage Visitors

Arkansas will have a long list of visitors Saturday for the scrimmage. Here’s a few of the ones saying they will be present.

Daryl Searcy, RB, 6-0, 211, Joe T. Robinson (2022 preferred walk-on commitment)

Connor Stroh, OL, 6-7, 345, Frisco Wakeland, Texas (Key Arkansas target for 2023)

Luke Brown, OL, 6-5, 310, Paris Henry County, Tenn. (Key Arkansas target for 2023)

Anthony Evans, WR, 6-0, 170, Converse Judson, Texas (2023 Commitment)

Tyler Turner, S, 6-0, 180, San Antonio Brennen, Texas (2023 target)

Jaden Rashada, QB, 6-4, 185, Pittsburg, Calif. (5-star quarterback for 2023)

Rashid Williams, WR, 6-1, 185, Pittsburg, Calif. (4-star wide receiver target for 2023)

DaShaun Cafee, CB, 5-9, 170, Millbrook Stanhope Elmore, Ala. (2024 target)

Melvin Laster II, LB, 6-2, 235, Liberty North, Mo. (2024 Hogs offer)

Charleston Collins, DL, 6-5, 250, Pine Bluff (2024)

Jamari Person, WR, 6-2, 185, Brownsville Haywood, Tenn. (2023)

Markeis Barrett, WR, 6-1, 168, Webb School of Knoxville, Tenn. (2024 holds Hogs offer)

Zion Ferguson, CB, 6-0, 160, Loganville Grayson, Ga. (2024 Hogs + 24 others offered)

Brandon Winton, Ath, 6-0, 175, Bradenton IMG Academy, Fla. (2024 Hogs offer)

Top 12

Miles McVay is a four-star offensive tackle from East St. Louis (Ill.) who was at Arkansas this past Saturday for an unofficial visit.

McVay, 6-7, 358, holds 31 offers. On Tuesday, McVay narrowed his decision down to 12 schools.

The 12 are Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Missouri, Michigan State, LSU, USC, Oregon, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma and Illinois. Some have speculated Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma are his three favorites. He has official visits set to Alabama and Michigan State thus far.