Arkansas Gains Commitment from Four-Star Defensive Lineman Andy Boykin

FAYETEVILLE — Arkansas has gained a commitment from LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star defensive lineman Andy Boykin.

Boykin, 6-4, 301, announced the commitment on Twitter Sunday morning.

He talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.

“Because of Coach (Sam) Pittman,” Boykin said. “He’s a great, genuine guy. There’s no fake and funny stuff about him. A lot of people can relate to that because he’s done a lot for a lot of people. Like when he left Georgia, he had an offensive line commit that wanted to de-commit, and he told him, ‘Stay with them, that’s where you belong.’ A lot of coaches don’t do that because they want them to follow him, but it just says what type of person he is.”

Apparently the official visit went well if you committed?

“It went great,” Boykin said. “I got to see the city, make bonds with a lot of the coaches I had never talked to, so it was a fun weekend.”

What was the highlight?

“The Catfish Hole. They show you so much love. They’re just so happy to see you and I’ve never seen anything like that in college football, period.”

Boykin has been listed by most of the recruiting services at 260, but he’s much bigger.

“So, I’m 301 now,” Boykin said. “I feel like I can play inside and outside, so we’re just going to see. We’ll try both of them out and whichever one works out — if it ends up being both, I’ll play both. If it ends up being end, that’s what I’ll play.”

Boykin will play for Derrick LeBlanc on the defensive line at Arkansas.

“Coach LeBlanc is a very fun guy,” Boykin said. “He likes cheesecake, I found that out last night. He told me I need to mind my business when it comes to cheesecake. So, I guess when it comes to cheesecake I’ve got to step back a little bit or I might not be here much longer.”

Mataio Soli was the recruiting host for Boykin. He hopes to add Xavier Kelly from Clemson as well.

“It would be a great opportunity because, coming from a great program in Clemson of course, having won a national championship, he knows what it takes,” Boykin said. “He knows everything he’s got to do and everything we’ve got to do.”

His mother enjoyed the visit as well Boykin said.

“She loved it, she had a very fun time,” Boykin said. “She had a very fun time coming back to the state of Arkansas because we have family that lives in Little Rock. So, first time being in Fayetteville, she had a great time.”

Arkansas now has 19 public commitments.