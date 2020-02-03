Arkansas Gains Pledge From Long Snapper Eli Chism

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist Academy long snapper Eli Chism to its preferred walk-on class for 2020.

Chism, 6-2, 225, is rated a 4.5 star with Rubio Long Snapping. Chism announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

He had committed to Kansas Jan. 24, but then was offered four days later by the Hogs. Chism talked about why he chose Arkansas.

“I went on a visit to Arkansas Saturday and absolutely fell in love with the campus and what the football program had going,” Chism said. “It just felt like home.”

Chism joins Cabot kicker Rhett Thurman, 6-1, 170, Little Rock Christian linebacker Jackson Woodard, 6-3, 200, Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias kicker Vito Calvaruso, 6-2, 175, and Watson Chapel wide receiver Kevin Compton, 6-2, 175, as preferred walk-on commitments.