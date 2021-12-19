Arkansas Hasn’t Signed a Quarterback in Class of 2022, Looking Ahead to 2023 Targets

FAYETTEVILLE — One thing noticeably absent from Arkansas’ recruiting class announced on Wednesday was a quarterback.

Arkansas’ starter is KJ Jefferson, who is a redshirt sophomore. He was backed by redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby, true freshman Lucas Coley and redshirt freshman walk-on Kade Renfro, who transferred in from Ole Miss.

Sam Pittman was asked about the quarterback position on Wednesday and while not likely, didn’t completely rule out signing one out of the transfer portal particularly if one of them behind Jefferson left.

“We might be, we might be,” Pittman said. “Everything’s fluid with the transfer portal — both ways. Our of here and in here. So certainly that would be something is always something we’d have to look at. We made a decision not to sign a quarterback this year simply because we felt like we were on some really good ones in the 2023 class and we felt like it would help us get them, knowing that we had Malik, and certainly KJ. We’ve got Coley, and Renfro walked on here, but he’s a fine quarterback.

“So we felt pretty secure at that quarterback position that we might could … I don’t know if it’s a smart move or not. I guess time will tell. But I felt like we could, because there’s nobody immediately in front of a guy …. With KJ going to be a junior, maybe you could really sign a great one in the 2023 class. So that’s why we did it.”

Jefferson completed 184 of 275 passes for 2,578 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 126 times for 554 yards and five touchdowns. Hornsby completed 5 of 12 passes for 46 yards then rushed 20 times for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Coley was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN out of San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian School. He led his team to a 10-1 record as a senior. Renfro was a three-star recruit out of Stephenville (Texas) High School who signed with Ole Miss. He was moved to wide receiver at Ole Miss and didn’t play in any games before transferring to Arkansas.

Here’s a list of some of the 2023 quarterbacks Arkansas is known to have offered.

Jackson Arnold, 6-1, 195, Denton (Texas) Guyer, Four-Star

Avery Johnson, 6-2, 170, Maize (Kan.), Four-Star

Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, Three-Star (Teammate of Sam Mbake)

Colin Houck, 6-2, 175, Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview, Three-Star

Marcel Reed, 6-1, 165, Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy, Three-Star

Victor Sutton, 6-3, 200, Madison (Miss.) Central