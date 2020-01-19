Arkansas Hopes to Land Talented Offensive Lineman Jalen St. John

FAYETTEVILLE — St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic four-star offensive lineman Jalen St. John is among the elite in the nation at his position.

St. John, 6-4, 305, was one of 13 recruits at Arkansas this weekend. Following the trip he talked about how it went.

“Good visit, lot of great fans and great people,” St. John said.

St. John was committed to Missouri before Barry Odom was fired. Arkansas has since hired Odom and Brad Davis, who was the offensive line coach at Missouri. St. John was asked if his good relationship with the coaches continued this weekend?

“Yes, because Coach (Sam) Pittman, all of the coaches, it’s a great staff,” Pittman said. “Then it was great to meet a couple of players.”

St. John talked about what the coaches told him as far as being a part of the Class of 2020 at Arkansas?

“They told me I’m very important,” St. John said. “So, I’m just waiting. I’ll go see Florida State and go from there.”

Florida State visit is Jan. 31-Feb. 2. St. John has an open schedule next weekend at this time.

“I haven’t made my mind up yet,” St. John said.

St. John was asked about the possibility of a future commitment to Arkansas?

“Right now, I’m just weighing it out,” St. John said. “They’re big on my board.”

He was hosted by one of Arkansas’ top players on offense.

“Rakeem Boyd,” St. John said. “He’s a real cool dude. He’s just telling me that I’m a big factor and stuff like that.”

The recruits got to attend the basketball game against Kentucky. The game was sold out and St. John was impressed.

“It was crazy, the Kentucky game and the Catfish Hole,” St. John said. “A lot of people and the fan support, like they live football. I could see myself here.”

