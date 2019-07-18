Arkansas Hoping Cookout Leads to Commitments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ football staff is preparing for next Friday’s cookout that will have several outstanding recruits in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks currently have 11 commitments and are hoping to add some momentum prior to the team reporting on Aug. 1 for preseason drills. Chad Morris is feeling good about Arkansas’ recruiting efforts as he puts together his third class. The second class netted one of the best ratings in recent memory.

“I think when you look at the way we recruited during the 2-10 season says a lot,” Morris said. “It says that, you know, the passion level that our fans have, the passion level to have a player want to come and be a part and be able to play and play quickly helped us in that recruiting in that first year. There’s no getting around it.

“Going into year two, if you look back where we were this time last year, very similar where we were in recruiting. Going into year two and see the successes that will come in year two, I’m excited about how we’re going to recruit. And the way we are, we’re off to a great start right now. And I think that our goal as a staff is to continue to be consistent in the way we recruit.”

Morris places a strong emphasis on recruiting and it’s showing in the results so far. Now he’s looking for that to equal success on the field as far as the record.

“Again, building a program is about being consistent,” Morris said. “Let’s be a consistent winner, consistently competitive every week of every phase of your program. And so I think going into year two, we’re in really good shape where we’re at, and we got to continue to recruit. It’s like shaving. If you don’t do it every day, you look like a bum. So you got to recruit. And it’s every day and our staff hears it from me every day.”

The cookout will allow the coaches to interact with recruits including both the ones committed and others still being sought by the Razorbacks.

Here’s a tentative list of recruits known to be planning to attend.

Committed (All are Class of 2020)

Chandler Morris, QB, Highland Park, Texas

Mason Mangum, WR, Austin Westlake, Texas

Brandon Frazier, TE, McKinney North, Texas

Ty’kieast Crawford, OL, Carthage, Texas

Jamie Vance, CB, New Orleans Edna Karr, La.

Jashaud Stewart, DE, Jonesboro

Blayne Toll, DE, Hazen

Arkansas’ Targets (2020 Unless Otherwise Noted)

Aaron Moore, LB, Murfreesboro Oakland, Tenn.

Martavius French, LB, Memphis Whitehaven, Tenn.

Bryson Eason, LB, Memphis Whitehaven, Tenn.

Jai Jones, LB, Dallas South Oak Cliff, Texas, (2021)

Jalen Jones, LB, Dallas South Oak Cliff, Texas, (2021)

Cole Joyce, LB, Bentonville, (2021)

Clayton Smith, LB, Texarkana Texas High, Texas (2021)

Catrell Wallace, LB, Bryant

Brian George, CB, Highland Community College, Kan.

Dwight McGlothern, CB, Klein Oak, Texas

Andrew Mukuba, CB, Austin LBJ, Texas (2021)

Dreyden Norwood, CB-ATH, Fort Smith Northside, (2021)

Will Crowder, QB, Gardendale, Ala., (2021)

Ty Jordan, RB, Mesquite West, Texas

Brandon Campbell, RB, Pearland, Texas, (2021)

LJ Johnson, RB, Houston Cy-Fair, Texas, (2021)

Brady Ward, OL, Mobile St. Paul’s Episcopal, Ala.

Landon Jackson, DE, Pleasant Grove, Texas, (2021)