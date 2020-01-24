Arkansas Hoping for Successful Recruiting Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to host more recruits this weekend as the Feb. 5 late signing period draws nearer.

The Razorbacks are expected to host at least seven recruits with two of them already committed. In Crowley (Texas) three-star running back Donovan Johnson’s case he has already signed. He inked with the Hogs on Dec. 18.

Johnson, 6-1, 220, and Joe T. Robinson linebacker JT Towers, 6-4, 210, are the ones who have already given Arkansas good news.

Johnson rushed for 1,300 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior. He chose the Hogs over Missouri. Towers was offered by Utah on Thursday, but is a solid commitment to the Hogs. As a senior, Towers finished with 171 tackles, 105 solo, 47 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Among the uncommitted visitors are a couple of four-star quarterbacks. Logansville (Ga.) Grayson’s CJ Dixon, 6-6, 215, and Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall’s Malik Hornsby are the quarterbacks.

As a senior, Dixon completed 169 of 315 passes for 2,434 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Hornsby completed 117 of 202 passes for 2,320 yards, 29 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 131 times for 1,582 yards and 17 touchdowns. Hornsby was once committed to North Carolina, but decommitted. He has also visited North Carolina, Purdue and Texas A&M. He’s slated to be at Baylor the Jan. 31-Feb. 2 weekend.

Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star wide receiver Javon Baker, 6-1, 190, committed to Alabama on Nov. 25, 2018. However, he didn’t sign early and took an official visit to Tuscaloosa last weekend. As a senior, Baker caught 58 passes for 629 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing four times for 40 yards and a score. Arkansas is expected to sign one more wide receiver in this class.

Tight end is a priority in this class for Arkansas since they only have two scholarship ones on campus. McKinney (Texas) North three-star Brandon Frazier, 6-7, 247, was once committed to the Hogs. But he decommitted when Chad Morris was fired. He is now looking at Arkansas, Texas Tech and Auburn (where Morris is the offensive coordinator). Frazier caught 33 passes for 751 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.

Conway three-star offensive lineman Robert Scott, 6-6, 295, will also be at Arkansas this weekend. Scott committed to Ole Miss on June 11. But since that time Ole Miss has changed head coaches. He visited Oxford the Dec. 13 weekend. He was at Florida State last weekend for an official. Ole Miss, Florida State and Arkansas all have new coaches. Ole Miss was in Conway on Monday, Arkansas Tuesday and then Florida State on Thursday to see Scott.

Arkansas’ Class of 2020

Feleipe Franks, QB, 6-6, 238, Florida Transfer

Dominique Johnson, RB, 6-1, 220, Crowley, Texas

Ebony Jackson, RB, 6-1, 205, Canton Cherokee, Ga.

Darin Turner, WR-S, 6-3, 206, Memphis Central, Tenn.

Ray Curry, OL, 6-6, 315, Memphis White Station, Tenn.

Blayne Toll, DL, 6-5, 244, Hazen

Jashaud McGhee, DL, 6-4, 255, Fort Valley Peach County, Ga.

Eric Thomas, DE, 6-3, 230, Pensacola Booker T. Washington, Fla.

Justin Coates, DE, 6-6, 270, East Mississippi Community College

Jashaud Stewart, LB-DE, 6-2, 223, Jonesboro

Catrell Wallace, LB, 6-5, 210, Bryant

Kelin Burrle, LB, 6-0, 205, Harvey Helen Cox, La.

Jacorrei Turner, LB, 6-4, 205, Atlanta Woodward Academy, Ga.

JT Towers, LB, 6-4, 210, Hazen

Jerry Jacobs, CB, 5-11, 205, Arkansas State Transfer

Myles Slusher, DB, 6-0, 181, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Nick Turner, DB, 6-0, 186, New Orleans Brother Martin, La.

Khari Johnson, CB, 6-0, 184, Suffield Academy, Conn.