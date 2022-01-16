Arkansas Hosted Four-Star D-lineman From Texas on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch Class of 2023 four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter attended the Prospect Day at Arkansas on Saturday.

Porter, 6-4, 240, has over 20 offers. He provided feedback on what he liked about the visit to Arkansas.

“I really like the academic standpoint, my family pretty much want academics first over football and coach (Sam) Pittman talked to me, he wanted to know me as a person first over a player,” Porter said. “That really stood out to me.”

Like many, Porter was impressed with Arkansas’ turnaround that resulted in a 9-4 season and victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

“It’s going big,” Porter said. “I watched them this season and I was like ‘yeah, they’re pretty good this year,’ and last year they really weren’t that good, and then I saw them beat Texas.”

Porter was asked if the visit helped Arkansas and who else he’s looking at the hardest?

“Yes sir, it does,” Porter said. “I’m really glad I came out to Arkansas. (He also likes) Texas, Texas Tech and Baylor.”

With so many schools having already extended an offer, Porter talked about what he feels he does well and also what he needs to work on the most..

“I’m still working on double teams, that’s what I need to work on the most,” Porter said. “My strongest is probably using my hands a lot.”

Porter also talked about the season went for both his team and himself.

“7-3, lost in the first round but this year we’re gonna come back,” Porter said. “I think I did pretty good, got double-teamed for pretty much most of the time and just looking forward.”

