Arkansas Hosting Large Group of Recruits to See Hogs Face Texas

FAYETTEVILLE — In addition to a standing room only crowd to watch the Hogs face Texas, Arkansas has a large number of recruits slated to visit.

The visitors include prospects from 2022 to 2026. The Hogs will be hosting four official visitors. They will be the first official visitors to Arkansas since June.

Official Visitors

The four official visitors are all committed to the Hogs. The group includes Clarendon wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175, Duncan (SC) Byrnes offensive lineman Eli Henderson, 6-4, 295, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove running back Rashod Dubinion, 5-10, 180, and Cambridge (Wis.) long snapper Eli Stein, 6-3, 215.

McAdoo originally committed to Florida State, but flipped to Arkansas on April 16. He is a teammate of tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 212, who is also committed to the Hogs and will be on an unofficial visit this weekend.

Henderson committed to the Hogs on Aug. 10, 2020, Dubinion on Feb. 13 and Stein on June 22.

Committed Visitors

In addition to Courtney, several other commitments will be on unofficial visits. The group includes Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer, 6-0, 211, Maumelle’s pair of offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive lineman Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275, Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 257, Joe T. Robinson offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 330, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 290, and Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood cornerback Jaylen Lewis, 6-2, 175.

Arkansas has three linebacker commitments in the Class of 2022. Shiloh Christian’s Kaden Henley, 6-2, 225, Fayetteville’s Mani Powell, 6-3, 225, and Duncanville (Texas) High’s Jordan Crook, 6-0, 225. All three will be at the game and each of them will enroll at Arkansas in January.

In addition, Class of 2023 tight end Shamar Easter, 6-6, 220, from Ashdown will be at the game.

Key 2022 Targets

Two key recruits who have already officially visited Arkansas will be at the game on unofficial visits. They are Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington cornerback Gentry Williams, 6-0, 170, and Milan (Tenn.) safety Anthony Brown, 6-2, 190.

Williams has Arkansas, Oklahoma and USC high on his list. Brown will commit to a school on Tuesday. The finalists are Arkansas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois. Brown officially visited Arkansas June 4-6 and Williams June 25-27.

Younger Targets From Inside Arkansas

In addition to Easter, other prospects from Arkansas visiting are Bentonville Class of 2023 offensive lineman Joey Su’a, 6-5, 315, Malvern Class of 2024 offensive lineman Vinny Winters, 6-4, 290, Hot Springs Lakeside Class of 2024 running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 220, Star City Class of 2023 athlete CJ Turner, 6-0, 200, Little Rock Christian Class of 2024 quarterback Walker White, 6-3, 210, and Greenwood Class of 2026 quarterback Kane Archer, 6-0. 180.

Out-of-State Targets

There will also be a long list of younger out-of-state visitors. Among them are Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County Class of 2025 quarterback EJ Colson, 6-1, 180, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington Class of 2023 wide receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, and Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy Class of 2024 linebacker Payton Pierce, 6-1, 210.