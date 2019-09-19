Arkansas Hosting Outstanding Group of Recruits on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will have a long list of unofficial visitors on campus Saturday night for the San Jose State game.
The 6:30 p.m. start allows more recruits to attend Arkansas’ game than the 11 a.m. or even 3 p.m. starts.
The visitors
Arkansas Commitments (all 2020)
Catrell Wallace, OLB, Bryant
Allen Horace, TE, Crockett, Texas
Martavius French, LB, Memphis Whitehaven, Tenn.
Mason Mangum, WR, Austin Westlake, Texas
Jashaud Stewart, DE, Jonesboro
2020 Prospects
Hayden Metcalf, WR, Prosper, Texas
Ray Curry Jr., OL, Memphis White Station, Tenn.
Colby Steed, K-P, Glen Rose
Gabe Huskey, ATH, Harrison
2021 Prospects
Lyrik Rawls, S, Marshall, Texas
Terry Wells, OL, Wynne
Jordan Jenkins, RB, Lindale, Texas
Braylon Braxton, QB, Frisco Independence, Texas
Morice Blackwell, LB, Arlington Martin, Texas
Austin Ledbetter, QB, Bryant (Committed to Arkansas baseball)
De’Von Holmes, DE, Memphis Southwind, Tenn.
JD Coffey, S, Kennedale, Texas
Jaeden Wilson, WR, DeSoto, Texas
Tito Byce, ATH, Argyle, Texas
Ketron Jackson, WR, Royse City, Texas
2022 Prospects
Dallan Hayden, ATH, Memphis Christian Brothers, Tenn. (Chase’s brother)
Blake Gunter, ATH, Madison, Miss. (Grayson’s brother)
Braedyn Locke, QB, Rockwall, Texas
Andrew Chamblee, OT, Maumelle