Arkansas Hosting Outstanding Group of Recruits on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will have a long list of unofficial visitors on campus Saturday night for the San Jose State game.

The 6:30 p.m. start allows more recruits to attend Arkansas’ game than the 11 a.m. or even 3 p.m. starts.

The visitors

Arkansas Commitments (all 2020)

Catrell Wallace, OLB, Bryant

Allen Horace, TE, Crockett, Texas

Martavius French, LB, Memphis Whitehaven, Tenn.

Mason Mangum, WR, Austin Westlake, Texas

Jashaud Stewart, DE, Jonesboro

2020 Prospects

Hayden Metcalf, WR, Prosper, Texas

Ray Curry Jr., OL, Memphis White Station, Tenn.

Colby Steed, K-P, Glen Rose

Gabe Huskey, ATH, Harrison

2021 Prospects

Lyrik Rawls, S, Marshall, Texas

Terry Wells, OL, Wynne

Jordan Jenkins, RB, Lindale, Texas

Braylon Braxton, QB, Frisco Independence, Texas

Morice Blackwell, LB, Arlington Martin, Texas

Austin Ledbetter, QB, Bryant (Committed to Arkansas baseball)

De’Von Holmes, DE, Memphis Southwind, Tenn.

JD Coffey, S, Kennedale, Texas

Jaeden Wilson, WR, DeSoto, Texas

Tito Byce, ATH, Argyle, Texas

Ketron Jackson, WR, Royse City, Texas

2022 Prospects

Dallan Hayden, ATH, Memphis Christian Brothers, Tenn. (Chase’s brother)

Blake Gunter, ATH, Madison, Miss. (Grayson’s brother)

Braedyn Locke, QB, Rockwall, Texas

Andrew Chamblee, OT, Maumelle