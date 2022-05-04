FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Memphis defensive lineman Morris Joseph is on an official visit at Arkansas.

Joseph, 6-2, 275, entered the transfer portal on Feb. 28. He committed to Georgia Tech on March 24, but is still weighing his options. One insider in the Memphis program said Joseph “was our best defensive football player.”

In 2021, Joseph played in 10 games with nine starts. He totaled 38 tackles, 20 solo, with 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one quarterback hurry. The better the competition the better he seemed to play. Against UTSA, he had six stops, five solo, with two tackles for loss. Joseph notched three tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack in win over nationally ranked SMU.

In 2020, Joseph played in 11 games with 10 starts. He totaled 52 tackles, 39 solo, to go with 10.5 TFL, seven sacks and two quarterback hurries. He had a season-high 10 tackles and a quarterback hurry in the Montgomery Bowl against Florida Atlantic.

He played at Iowa Western Community College in 2018 and then as a sophomore at Memphis in 2019. He attended West Orange-Stark High School in Orange, Texas and was a three-star recruit.

Arkansas is seeking one more interior defensive lineman. They currently have three transfer defensive linemen in the Class of 2022. They recently picked up a pledge from Arkansas State’s Terry Hampton, 6-0, 293. They also have two defensive ends, LSU’s Landon Jackson, 6-7, 275, and Georgia Tech’s Jordan Domineck, 6-3, 253.