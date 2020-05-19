Arkansas in Top 6 for Four-Star Athlete Tommi Hill

FAYETTEVILLE — Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater four-star athlete Tommi Hill has reduced his long list of offers to a Top 6.

Hill, 6-2, 190, released his Top 6 on Monday night.

The list includes Arkansas, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Penn State. Hill has 30 offers.

As a junior, Hill helped lead Edgewater to a 13-2 record while playing on both sides of the football. On offense, he rushed three times for five yards and caught 45 passes for 856 yards and nine touchdowns. Defensively, Hill had 15 tackles, including 11 solo, one tackle for loss, four interceptions and six pass breakups.

Hill was offered by Scott Fountain on Feb. 27.