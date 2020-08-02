Arkansas Lands Commitment From Bryce Stephens, Sixth Oklahoma Recruit Pledged to Razorbacks for 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall three-star wide receiver Bryce Stephens has committed to the University of Arkansas.

Stephens, 6-0, 170, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday.

As a junior, Stephens caught 21 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 224 yards and three touchdowns. That followed up a sophomore season that saw him grab 43 passes for 1,004 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Stephens chose the Hogs over offers from approximately 20 other schools. Among them were Texas A&M, Michigan, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and 11 other Power 5 schools plus others.

He joins Vian defensive tackle Solomon Wright, 6-0, 270, Oklahoma City Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205, Moore Southmoore kicker Cameron Little, 6-2, 170, Tulsa Union running back AJ Green, 5-11, 190, and Tulsa Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 173, as Arkansas pledges.

Ran the 40 yesterday 1st attempt 4.38 2nd 4.27 thankful and had great experience in Stillwater 📍@Josh_Gonzales2 @kasey_dunn pic.twitter.com/ukDqIg74Xp — ฿ⱤɎ₵Ɇ (@brycestephens_) June 13, 2019

Arkansas’ Commitments (2021):

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 237, Little Rock Parkview

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Cameron Little, K, 6-1, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Bryce Stephens, WR, 6-0, 170, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Solomon Wright, DL, 6-0, 270, Vian (Okla.)

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)

Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)

Chris Paul Jr., LB, 6-1. 235, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)

Class 2022 Commitment:

JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 250, Greenland