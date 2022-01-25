Arkansas Lands D-lineman Randall Dennis Jr.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed a talented defensive lineman to add to its Class of 2022 preferred walk-on class with the addition of Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer’s Randall Dennis Jr.

Dennis, 6-3, 280, visited the Razorbacks over the weekend and then announced his decision on Tuesday on Twitter.

“Dad we going back home,” Dennis said on Twitter.

Archer’s family is from Blytheville. He told Hogville why he chose the Hog.

“I chose Arkansas because it’s my dream schools growing up,” Archer said. “That is what was around me. So me having the opportunity to play here I wouldn’t want to have it anyway else.”

As a senior, Dennis had 23 tackles, 14 solo and two for loss while helping his team to a 7-5 record. The Razorbacks offered him on Jan. 17.

Click here for his highlights.

Class of 2022 Preferred Walk-on Commitments

Mason Schueck, LB, 6-2, 215, Pulaski Academy

Briggs Magee, LS, 6-2, 220, Georgetown, Texas

Ethan Joseph, LB, 6-1, 210, Alphretta King’s Ridges Christian, Ga.

Hunter Talley, TE, 6-4 1/2, 200, Siloam Springs

Cade Fortin, QB, 6-3, 221, South Florida Transfer, Suwanee North Gwinnett, Ga.

Brock Burns, OL, 6-4, 295, Ozark

Randall Dennis Jr., 6-3, 280, Lawrenceville Archer, Ga.