FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater Class of 2023 defensive tackle Stephen Johnson has committed to Arkansas following his official visit.

Johnson, 6-4, 310, chose Arkansas and moved up his commitment from July 4 until today.

“It was a great visit really,” Johnson said. “This one definitely got me opening my eyes about Fayetteville Arkansas, I’ll tell you that. It was real good, definitely a 10-out-of-10 visit. I loved everything about it.”

Johnson is the 17th commitment to Arkansas. The Razorbacks don’t offer many defensive tackles so he was pleased they did him.

“Oh definitely,” Johnson said. “I talked to a few of the recruits and they said that this school doesn’t just offer people. Once they offer you, they want you to be a part of the family. Definitely, this visit really showed that.”

Johnson was one of 11 recruits at Arkansas on an official visit this weekend. He talked about how he bonded with the other commitments.

“They’re real cool,” Johnson said. “Everything was really good about every single last one of them, really.”

The other two finalists were Maryland and Liberty. As a junior, Johnson finished with 65 tackles, 20 solo, a sack, one interception, a forced fumble as well a blocked kick.

Click here for his highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.

Stephen Johnson, DL, 6-4, 310, Fayetteville Whitewater, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.

Everett Roussaw, LB, 6-2, 220, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

RJ Johnson, CB, 6-3, 180, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Ga.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas