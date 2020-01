Arkansas Lands Eric Thomas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed a commitment from Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington defensive end Eric Thomas.

Thomas, 6-3, 230, announced his commitment Saturday.

He’s among the 13 official visitors to Arkansas this weekend. As a senior, Thomas had 60 tackles, including 46 unassisted, 27 for loss, 14.5 sacks, one interception and six forced fumbles.

He had seven sacks in a couple of all-star games he played in. Click here for story on Dec. 28.

Arkansas’ Signees:

Blayne Toll, DL, Hazen

Catrell Wallace, LB, Bryant

Jashaud Stewart, LB-DE, Jonesboro

Myles Slusher, DB, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Kelin Burrle, LB, 6-0, 205, Harvey Helen Cox, La.

Dominique Johnson, RB, 6-1, 220, Crowley, Texas

Ray Curry Jr., OL, Memphis White Station, Tenn.

Darin Turner, WR-S, Memphis Central, Tenn.

Julius Coates, DE, East Mississippi Community College

Jerry Jacobs, CB, Arkansas State Transfer

Commitments:

Jacorrei Turner, LB, Atlanta Woodward Academy, Ga.

Nick Turner, DB, New Orleans Brother Martin, La.

Jaqualin McGhee, DE, Fort Valley Peach County, Ga.

JT Towers, LB, Joe T. Robinson

Eric Thomas, DE, 6-3, 230, Pensacola Booker T. Washington, Fla.