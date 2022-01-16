Arkansas Lands Former Alabama LB Drew Sanders

Hog Recruiting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Alabama communications.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has scored a huge recruiting victory landing former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders.

Sanders, 6-5, 244, was a five-star recruit out of Denton (Texas) Ryan. Sanders chose Arkansas over Texas and Oklahoma after visiting all three schools since entering the transfer portal on Tuesday. Sanders visited Arkansas on Wednesday, including attending the basketball game, and then left on Thursday for OU.

In 2021, finished with 24 tackles, 12 solo, 2.5 for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and four quarterback hurries.

Sanders is the second former five-star recruit to sign with the Hogs. He joins former OU wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, 6-2, 203, and former four-star defensive lineman Landon Jackson, 6-7, 270, from LSU choosing the Hogs.

Arkansas hosted former Tulsa defensive lineman Jaxon Player, 6-0, 290, and former LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern, 6-2, 186, this weekend as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play