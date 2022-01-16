Arkansas Lands Former Alabama LB Drew Sanders

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has scored a huge recruiting victory landing former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders.

Sanders, 6-5, 244, was a five-star recruit out of Denton (Texas) Ryan. Sanders chose Arkansas over Texas and Oklahoma after visiting all three schools since entering the transfer portal on Tuesday. Sanders visited Arkansas on Wednesday, including attending the basketball game, and then left on Thursday for OU.

In 2021, finished with 24 tackles, 12 solo, 2.5 for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and four quarterback hurries.

Sanders is the second former five-star recruit to sign with the Hogs. He joins former OU wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, 6-2, 203, and former four-star defensive lineman Landon Jackson, 6-7, 270, from LSU choosing the Hogs.

Arkansas hosted former Tulsa defensive lineman Jaxon Player, 6-0, 290, and former LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern, 6-2, 186, this weekend as well.