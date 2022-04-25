FAYETTEVILLE — Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb Class of 2023 four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton has commitment to Arkansas.

Singleton, 6-1, 220, was at Fayetteville this past weekend. He was also at Arkansas on March 5 for an unofficial visit. Arkansas offered Singleton on Sept. 1, 2021.

Singleton chose Arkansas over Georgia, UCF and Miami. He also had offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Georgia Southern, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Liberty, Louisville, Virginia, Troy, NC State and USF. Following his commitment to Arkansas he talked about why he chose them.

“For the next three or four years I’ll be taking my talents to the University of Arkansas,” Singleton said. “Just the relationships I’ve built with all the coaches. They’re really good people and even better coaches. The offensive scheme is second to none. I will fit right in.”

In 2021, Singleton completed 168 of 225 passes for 2,348 yards, 24 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He also rushed 160 times for 1,037 yards and 25 touchdowns. In varsity action at North Cobb, Singleton has completed 295 of 418 passes for 3,967 yards, 39 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing 351 times for 2,128 yards and 52 touchdowns. Singleton talked about what the Hogs are getting with his commitment.

“Razorback Nation you are getting a dawg out of me,” Singleton said, “I’m not gonna lie, We’re getting a national championship. I know that.”

Like most recruits, Singleton really liked Sam Pittman and how he runs his program.

“Coach Pittman is goofy, but he keeps it real,” said a smiling Singleton. “The relationship I’ve built with him in this short of time is crazy. I feel I could come to him for anything, both him and Coach (Kendal) Briles, I feel like any day I could go live with them and it would be all good. That’s the kind of people they are up there.”

At Arkansas, Singleton will be teammates again with wide receiver Sam M’bake who signed with the Razorbacks in December. Singleton has a grade of 80 with ESPN which is four-star recruit. He is the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in nation, No. 172 recruit in the region and No. 34 prospect in Georgia. He’s also a four-star with the 247Composite and No. 192 recruit nationally in their Top 247. Singleton has areas he wants to work on the most and grow in while at Arkansas.

“Really, just in the film room,” Singleton said. “I want to know what I’m doing before the play. Just working on everything in the passing game and stuff like that.”

At this time Arkansas only has two quarterbacks on scholarship. That is redshirt junior KJ Jefferson and redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby. The preferred walk-ons are redshirt sophomore Kade Renfro, redshirt senior Cade Fortin and incoming freshman Rykar Acebo.

Click here for highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments

Malachi Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 228, Bixby, Okla.

Joey Su’a, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown, OL, 6-5, 310, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 255, Mansfield, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Everett Roussaw, LB, 6-2, 220, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.