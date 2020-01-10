Arkansas Lands Grad Transfer Cornerback

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added former Arkansas State and Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College cornerback Jerry Jacobs.

Jacobs, 5-11, 204, announced his decision to transfer to Arkansas on Twitter Friday.

-Luke 1:37 pic.twitter.com/LiarpuFIxl — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) January 10, 2020

In 2019, Jacobs had 21 tackles, including 16 solo, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups for Arkansas State. That followed a season in Jonesboro when he had 32 tackles, including 25 solo, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble.

He is immediately eligible as a grad transfer. He’s from Kennesaw (Ga.) South Cobb High School and also was with Rion Rhoades at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. As a freshman for Rhoades in 2017 he had 39 tackles, including 32 unassisted, 6.5 for loss, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups.