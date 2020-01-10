Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Arkansas Lands Grad Transfer Cornerback

Hog Recruiting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added former Arkansas State and Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College cornerback Jerry Jacobs.

Jacobs, 5-11, 204, announced his decision to transfer to Arkansas on Twitter Friday.

In 2019, Jacobs had 21 tackles, including 16 solo, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups for Arkansas State. That followed a season in Jonesboro when he had 32 tackles, including 25 solo, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble.

He is immediately eligible as a grad transfer. He’s from Kennesaw (Ga.) South Cobb High School and also was with Rion Rhoades at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. As a freshman for Rhoades in 2017 he had 39 tackles, including 32 unassisted, 6.5 for loss, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Pig Trail Video

HOG B-BALL STATS

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss