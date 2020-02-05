Arkansas Lands Highly Recruited Offensive Lineman Jalen St. John

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has signed highly coveted four-star offensive lineman Jalen St. John.

St. John, 6-4, 300, committed to the Hogs over several major powers. He canceled a weekend visit planned for Florida State. He is from St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic.

St. John visited Arkansas the Jan. 17-19 weekend. He hasn’t visited another school since that time. He was committed to Missouri, but decommitted when Barry Odom was fired. He was recruited to the Tigers by Brad Davis, who is now the offensive line coach at Arkansas.

He’s rated a four-star with Rivals and a three-star with ESPN and the 247Composite. He holds approximately 20 scholarship offers. In addition to Arkansas and Missouri, other SEC offers are Ole Miss, Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

He is the second offensive lineman to commit to the Hogs in the Class of 2020. Memphis (Tenn.) White Station three-star offensive tackle Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315, signed early with the Hogs.

