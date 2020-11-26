Arkansas Lands Jayden Johnson, Former South Carolina Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE — Cedartown (Ga.) High School three-star safety Jayden Johnson has committed to Arkansas.

He announced his decision on Thanksgiving.

Johnson, 6-2, 194, committed to South Carolina on June 15, but then opted to decommit on Tuesday with the recent firing of Will Muschamp as head coach of the Gamecocks.

please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/fPchXFuo4f — Jayden Johnson (@jj4x_) November 24, 2020

Johnson holds 20 offers including one from the Razorbacks on April 23. He was recruited to Arkansas by Barry Odom.

Johnson has helped his team to a 6-2 record this season. They will take on Arabia Mountain (Ga.) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. He plays on both sides of the ball for his team. He has 17 tackles, including 11 solo, one sack, a quarterback hurry, three interceptions and one pass breakup. He has returned a kickoff 26 yards. On offense, Johnson has carried 48 times for 347 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has caught 17 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

Arkansas now has 20 commitments for the Class of 2021.

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 247, Little Rock Parkview

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln Park College

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

Bryce Stephens, WR, 6-0, 165, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Solomon Wright, DL, 6-1, 275, Vian (Okla.)

Cameron Little, K, 6-2, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 172, Desoto (Texas)

Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)

Ketron Jackson, WR, 6-2, 185, Royse City (Texas)

Chris Paul, LB, 6-1, 235, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Jayden Johnson, S, 6-2, 194, Cedartown (Ga.)

Raheim Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockdale (Fla.)

Patrick Foley, P, 6-2, 195, Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep (Preferred Walk-on)