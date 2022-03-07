FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Georgia Tech grad transfer defensive end Jordan Domineck.

Domineck, 6-3, 253, took an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend. He is in the Class of 2022. He gave the visit high marks.

“I definitely enjoyed it,” Domineck said. “I was able to see like the whole vibe and culture of this place for real. This place is something special. The fan support is unlike anything I’ve ever seen for real. I was able to talk to the coaches. They showed me definitely a lot that I could do on the academic side as well on the football side. They truly made it a need for me. They made me feel accepted and wanted. I enjoyed that entire visit. It was nice meeting all the coaches.”

Domineck fills a need for the Hogs on the defensive line. At Georgia Tech this season, Domineck had 38 tackles, 18 solo, 5.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, a pass breakup, four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a recovered fumble for a touchdown.

He is the sixth transfer to choose Arkansas.