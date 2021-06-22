Arkansas Lands Kent State Standout Michael Turner

FAYETTEVILLE — Kent State catcher Michael Turner will play his final collegiate season at the University of Arkansas.

Turner, 6-2, 205, announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday morning.

I’m excited to announce that I’ll be using my last year of eligibility at the University of Arkansas. I cannot wait to be apart of such a legendary program! Go Hogs! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/GOrBmyMCSQ — Michael Turner (@MBTurner5) June 22, 2021

The former Warren (Ohio) Champion standout could be a replacement for Casey Opitz, who just completed his career at Arkansas. He also played first and third base for Kent State

In 2021, the left-handed hitting Turner hit .337 with six home runs, knocked in 22 runs, walked 16 times and only struck out 12 times.

The Razorbacks are reloading with several key players from the 2021 team not returning due to professional baseball or eligibility expired.

