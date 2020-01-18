Arkansas Lands Linebacker Jacorrei Turner

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy three-star linebacker Jacorrei Turner.

Turner, 6-4, 205, announced his commitment on Saturday.

He’s one of the recruits at Arkansas this weekend for an official visit. Turner played both ways this season at his high school. On defense, Turner finished with 45 tackles, 31 solo, 10 for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.

Turner also played wide receiver on offense. He caught 27 passes for 437 yards and seven touchdowns. Arkansas offered him on Jan. 6.

He chose Arkansas over offers from 24 others. Among the other offers were Cincinnati, Memphis, FAU, FIU, Tulane, Boston College, Louisville, Temple, Rutgers and more.

Arkansas signed 10 players early and now has four commitments to sign in February.

Arkansas’ Signees:

Blayne Toll, DL, Hazen

Catrell Wallace, LB, Bryant

Jashaud Stewart, LB-DE, Jonesboro

Myles Slusher, DB, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Kelin Burrle, LB, 6-0, 205, Harvey Helen Cox, La.

Dominique Johnson, RB, 6-1, 220, Crowley, Texas

Ray Curry Jr., OL, Memphis White Station, Tenn.

Darin Turner, WR-S, Memphis Central, Tenn.

Julius Coates, DE, East Mississippi Community College

Jerry Jacobs, CB, Arkansas State Transfer

Commitments:

Jacorrei Turner, LB, Atlanta Woodward Academy, Ga.

Nick Turner, DB, New Orleans Brother Martin, La.

Jaqualin McGhee, DE, Fort Valley Peach County, Ga.

JT Towers, LB, Joe T. Robinson