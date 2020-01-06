Arkansas Lands Linebacker JT Towers for Class of 2020

FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson linebacker JT Towers has committed to Arkansas.

He was offered on Monday and announced his commitment on Twitter later in the day.

Towers talked about not only getting the offer, but also why he chose the Hogs.

“Growing up in Arkansas it has always been a dream of mine to represent the state,” Towers said. “There’s really no other team in Arkansas. It’s just the Razorbacks there’s no pro team.

“The Razorbacks are the biggest sell in the state. Just getting that offer really meant a lot to me especially this late in my process. I knew once I got the offer I can be successful there so I decided to go ahead and commit.”

Towers, 6-4, 210, helped lead the Senators to the Class 4A state title this season. As a senior, he finished with 171 tackles, 105 solo, 47 for loss, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles.

He also has offers to Army, Tulsa, Navy, Oklahoma (PWO), Missouri Southern, Louisiana-Monroe, Illinois State and Texas Tech. He is slated to officially visit Arkansas Jan. 31-Feb. 2, but the date will be moved up.

Senior season💍 171 tackles 105 solo 14.3 tackles/game 47 TFL 11 sacks 5 FF https://t.co/CJu5IZlTph — JT Towers (@JTTowers7) December 24, 2019

Arkansas signed nine players in the early signing period and have four verbal commitments to sign late so far.

Arkansas’ Class of 2020

Signed

Dominique Johnson, RB, 6-0, 220, Crowley, Texas

Darin Turner, WR-S, 6-3, 206, Memphis Central, Tenn.

Ray Curry Jr., OL, 6-5, 315, Memphis White Station, Tenn.

Blayne Toll, DL, 6-5, 248, Hazen

Julius Coates, DE, 6-6, 270, East Mississippi Community College

Catrell Wallace, LB, 6-5, 210, Bryant

Jashaud Stewart, LB, 6-2, 223, Jonesboro

Kelin Burrle, LB, 6-0, 205, Harvey Helen Cox, La.

Myles Slusher, DB, 6-0, 181, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Committed

Jaqualin McGhee, DE, 6-4, 255, Fort Valley Peach County, Ga.

Nick Turner, DB, 6-0, 186, New Orleans Brother Martin, La.

Mike Harris, DB, 5-11, 180, Phenix City Central, Ala.

JT Towers, LB, 6-4, 210, Joe T. Robinson