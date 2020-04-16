Arkansas Lands Little Rock Parkview’s Landon Rogers

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Little Rock Parkview Class of 2021 quarterback Landon Rogers.

Rogers, 6-5, 215, made the announcement on Twitter.

He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Kansas, Louisiana, Lousiana-Monroe, Houston, Coastal Carolina, UAPB, Murray State, North Texas and Tennessee-Martin.

As a junior, Rogers completed 99 of 182 passes for 1,661 yards, 19 touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed 93 times for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns. He attended a Junior Day at Arkansas on Feb. 1 with teammates tight end Erin Outley and 2022 athlete James Jointer, who also both have been offered by the Razorbacks.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 290, Wynne

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

