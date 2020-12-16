Arkansas Lands Long Snapper for Class of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Columbus long snapper Francisco Castro.

Castro, 6-1, 220, is rated the nation’s No. 3 long snapper by Kornblue Kicking. He announced his decision on Twitter today.

I am honored to say that I have received an offer to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Arkansas! With that being said, I am excited to say that I am 100% committed! #WPS #PittCrew21 @CoachSamPittman @CoachSFountain @cchsballcoach @CColumbuspride pic.twitter.com/GgCRcEVu4W — Francisco Castro (@FranciscoC_48) December 16, 2020

With Jamie Kohl, Castro is ranked No. 5 in the nation. Here’s some Kohl thoughts on him.

“Castro is the smoothest snapper in the country, when he snaps it truly looks effortless. He competed against a loaded group of talent at the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp and showed why he is one of the best in the land. He has a great frame and polished mechanics. Castro finished the Scholarship Camp with the 7th highest overall charting score for the 2021 class. He is an exceptional snapper and an even better individual. Castro is the type of athlete every coach wants on and off the field.”

Castro had offers from Air Force and Pennsylvania along with preferred walk-on offers from Miami, San Diego State and West Virginia.

Arkansas has a commitment from Moore (Okla.) Southmoore kicker Cameron Little, 6-2, 170, to sign Wednesday. They also have a preferred walk-on commitment from Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep punter Patrick Foley, 6-2, 195. Little was pleased to see Castro jump on board.

