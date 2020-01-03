Arkansas Lands Louisiana Defensive Back

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed a commitment from New Orleans Brother Martin three-star defensive back Nick Turner.

Turner, 6-0, 186, committed to Arkansas on Friday.

He officially visited Arkansas during the Oct. 19 weekend when the Razorbacks hosted Auburn. He was committed to Georgia Tech at the time, but then decommitted on Dec. 2.

He’s slated to visit Arkansas again the Jan. 17 weekend. Sam Pittman did an in-home visit with him before the dead period on Dec. 11.

Arkansas signed nine recruits in the early signing period and have also since gained a commitment from Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County three-star defensive end Jaqualin McGhee, 6-4, 255.

Turner has turned in a laser-timed 4.48 in the 40-yard dash.

Arkansas’ Class of 2020

Signed

Dominique Johnson, RB, 6-0, 220, Crowley, Texas

Darin Turner, WR-S, 6-3, 206, Memphis Central, Tenn.

Ray Curry Jr., OL, 6-5, 315, Memphis White Station, Tenn.

Blayne Toll, DL, 6-5, 248, Hazen

Julius Coates, DE, 6-6, 270, East Mississippi Community College

Catrell Wallace, LB, 6-5, 210, Bryant

Jashaud Stewart, LB, 6-2, 223, Jonesboro

Kelin Burrle, LB, 6-0, 205, Harvey Helen Cox, La.

Myles Slusher, DB, 6-0, 181, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Committed

Jaqualin McGhee, DE, 6-4, 255, Fort Valley Peach County, Ga.

Nick Turner, DB, 6-0, 186, New Orleans Brother Martin, La.

Mike Harris, DB, 5-11, 180, Phenix City Central, Ala.