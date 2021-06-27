Arkansas Lands Maumelle Standout Nico Davillier

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Maumelle defensive lineman Nico Davillier.

Davillier, 6-5, 275, chose Arkansas over a long list of other schools. He was at Arkansas on an official visit this weekend. He also has taken trips to Nebraska and Oklahoma. Why did you choose Arkansas?

“I would have to say the coaches and then the recruits they are recruiting me and the players that are recruiting me,” Davillier said. “It’s just the whole vibe up here and I like it.”

Jermial Ashley will be his coach at Arkansas. He has made a strong impression on Davillier.

“He is the same as he is over the phone,” Davillier said. “We just be laughing with each other about football, life after football and outside of football.”

He is the second player from his school to commit to Arkansas. Earlier, offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee chose the Hogs. Davillier talked about his three visits.

“It was good,” Davillier said. “I took some notes from every college I went to so far. It’s Arkansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska. They are all in my top three. It is going to be a push for.”

Davillier plays some quarterback for the Hornets in the red zone. He rushed 12 times for 31 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he finished with 39 tackles, 10 for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble. He and Chamblee along with the rest of the team are looking to have a great season in 2021.

“With the team, I think we are going to be pretty good and I think we have a chance to win the state championship,” Davillier said. “I just want to get as many tackles as I has last season, sacks, tackles for loss and fumble and all that.”

It should also be a season that COVID won’t be hanging over each game.

“It is going to be different, but it is going to be good,” Davillier said. “I am going to be ready for it.”

The Hogs now have 12 public commitments.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

James Jointer, RB, 6-0 1/2, 211, Little Rock Parkview

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-8, 290, Maumelle

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3,180, Clarendon

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, Clarendon

Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 225, Shiloh Christian

JJ Hollingsworth, DL, 6-4, 257, Greenland

Nico Davillier, DL, 6-5, 275, Maumelle

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 180, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Detroit (Mich.) Belleville

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 290, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

Eli Stein, LS, 6-3, 215, Cambridge (Wis.)