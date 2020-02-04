Live Now
Arkansas Lands OU Transfer Linebacker Levi Draper

Photo courtesy of University of Oklahoma Media Relations.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Oklahoma linebacker Levi Draper.

Draper, 6-1, 222, visited Arkansas this past Saturday. He will graduate from Oklahoma in the spring and then have two years to play two at Arkansas. He announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday.

He redshirted in 2017 with the Sooners then played in 2018 and 2019. He had three tackles as a sophomore on special teams.

Draper was a four-star recruit out of Collinsville (Okla.) High School in the Class of 2017. He chose the Sooners over Arkansas and many others.

