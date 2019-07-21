Arkansas Lands Pair From Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has landed Knoxville (Tenn.) West linebacker Drew Francis and defensive end Tyrece Edwards.

The Class of 2020 pair bring Arkansas’ commitment total to 13. They were both offered by Arkansas on Feb. 24, 2018.

Edwards, 6-3, 250, chose the Hogs over offers from Tulane, Missouri, Marshall, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, UAB, Middle Tennessee, Wake Forest, Indiana, Memphis, Arizona and Arkansas State. Edwards finished with 78 tackles, including 28 for loss, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2018.

Francis, 6-2, 200, chose the Hogs over offers from Arkansas State, Purdue, Western Kentucky, UAB, Memphis and Arizona. In two years, Francis has 180 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, two interceptions and a blocked field goal and blocked punt.

The Arkansas commitments:

Chandler Morris, QB, Highland Park (Texas)

John Gentry, RB, Houston North Shore (Texas)

Mason Mangum, WR, Austin Westlake (Texas)

Savion Williams, WR, Marshall (Texas)

Allen Horace, TE, Crockett (Texas)

Brandon Frazier, TE, McKinney North (Texas)

Kelvontay Dixon, ATH, Carthage (Texas)

Ty’kieast Crawford, OL, Carthage (Texas)

Tyrece Edwards, DE, Knoxville West (Tenn.)

Drew Francis, LB, Knoxville West (Tenn.)

Blayne Toll, DE, Hazen

Jashaud Stewart, DE, Jonesboro

Jamie Vance, CB, New Orleans Edna Karr (La.)