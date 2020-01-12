Arkansas Lands Preferred Walk-on Linebacker Jackson Woodard

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Christian linebacker Jackson Woodard has received a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas and accepted it as well.

Woodard make the announcement on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

“I have been a Hog fan my whole life,” Woodard said. “It was my dream to play in a Hog uniform. I want bring back a winning tradition and rebuild this Razorback program.”

He helped lead his team to a 13-1 record one year after they won the Class 5A state championship.

He attended the Mississippi State game in Fayetteville this past season.

He chose Arkansas over offers from VMI and Southern Nazarene.

