Arkansas Lands Prize DT Cameron Ball Over 38 Other Offers

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities three-star defensive tackle Cameron Ball.

Ball, 6-5, 301, announced his decision on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. Ball chose the Hogs over Georgia Tech and 37 other scholarship offers. At his ceremony, Ball put on a Razorback cap after thanking his family, coaches, teammates and friends.

As a senior, Ball helped lead his team to a 4-5 mark. He finished with 42 tackles, including 40 solo, two for loss, four sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and two recovered.

On Aug. 21 he named a Top 5 of Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Tennessee and Arizona State. Ball will enroll at Arkansas in the summer. He joins Vian (Okla.) defensive tackle Solomon Wright 6-1, 275, and Jones County (Miss.) defensive tackle Jalen Williams, 6-3, 310, in signing with the Razorbacks today.

Arkansas now has used 24 of its scholarships.

