Arkansas Lands Punter Max Fletcher

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Australian punter Max Fletcher for the Class of 2022.

Fletcher, 6-6, 190, is the first punter from his country to commit to the Hogs since Sam Irwin-Hill who was with the Razorbacks in 2013-14 from City College of San Francisco. He has ties to ProKick Australia which has produced 17 All-America picks.

Oddly enough, his first game as a Razorback in the fall will be against Cincinnati where his brother Mason is the punter as a true freshman and averaging 43.3 yards per punt for the No. 2 team in the nation.

Fletcher brings to 19 the number of commitments in the Class of 2022.. Also wide receiver Warren Thompson counts in the Class of 2022 bringing to 20 scholarships taken.

Arkansas has a commitment from long snapper Eli Stein, who like Fletcher will be on scholarship. The Razorbacks also got a pledge from long snapper Briggs Magee to walk on.