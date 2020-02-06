Arkansas Lands Record-Breaking WR Truitt Tollett From Shiloh Christian

FAYETTEVILLE — Shiloh Christian wide receiver Truitt Tollett has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas.

Tollett, 6-2, 179, who officially visited Arkansas this past weekend, tweeted out his decision on Thursday.

As a senior, Tollett caught 134 passes for 2,046 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 11 yards and two more touchdowns. He helped lead the Saints to a 14-1 record and state runner-up finish.

He chose the Hogs over offers from a few smaller colleges. Tollett joins an Arkansas class that saw the team only sign one scholarship player, Darin Turner, at his postion. The Hogs also added Watson Chapel’s Kevin Compton as a preferred walk-on wide receiver.

Please watch my senior season highlights! 30 receiving TDS and 5 others 130+ catches and over 2000 yds. (1 of only 3 to ever accomplish in Arkansas)(4th in the nation). Over 2500 total offense.

– https://t.co/S9mIk9m7CR — Truitt Tollett (@TruittTollett8) December 23, 2019