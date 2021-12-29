Arkansas Lands Talented Cornerback for Class of 2023

Hog Recruiting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Gardendale (Ala.) Class of 2023 three-star cornerback Dallas Young has committed to Arkansas.

Young, 6-1, 180, announced the decision on Twitter Wednesday

“I just love y’all,” Young said. “Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Sam) Carter. I loved the atmosphere at Arkansas.”

Young chose Arkansas over Penn State, Mississippi State, Florida State, Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, UAB and West Virginia as well as numerous others.

Young is the fifth commitment for the Hogs in 2023.

Shamar Easter, TE. 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Anthony Evans, WR, 6-0, 160, Converse Judson, Texas

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Su’a, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

Click here for highlights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play