FAYETTEVILLE — McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy three-star cornerback RJ Johnson has committed to Arkansas.

Johnson, 6-3, 180, is reportedly going to play cornerback at Arkansas, but is capable of playing various positions on both sides of the ball. His versatility and talented helped earn him 28 offers.

He took an official visit to Arkansas the June 17-19 weekend. Sam Pittman, Barry Odom and Dominique Bowman sold him on the Razorbacks.

Click here for commitment tweet.

“I love Arkansas.” Johnson said. “Just the coaches here. Coach Pittman, Coach Bowman and Coach Odom. They’re doing a great job recruiting me, guys from my area and I love it. They are showing a whole lot of love. Showing me what it’s like to be an Arkansas Razorback.”

Johnson said he will play cornerback and is looking forward to learning under Bowman.

“Coach Bowman brings a lot of energy,” Johnson said. “Just being able to sit inside defensive meetings and watch Coach Bowman this whole weekend. He’s a great guy and brings a lot of energy. He’s a great guy and I would love to come play for Coach Bowman. He’s doing great with the DBs and just being able to come here and just be a great guy.”

As a junior, Johnson played both ways at his high school. He had an interception on defense he returned 35 yards. At wide receiver, he caught 23 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns.

On May 21, Johnson released a Top 10. It included Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Louisville and Boston College.

Click here for highlights.

Arkansas now has 15 public commitments.

Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Everett Roussaw, LB, 6-2, 220, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

RJ Johnson, CB, 6-3, 180, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Ga.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas