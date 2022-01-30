FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson three-star Class of 2022 running back Daryl Searcy has scholarship offers, but this week the Razorbacks extended a preferred walk-on offer and on Saturday he accepted it.

Searcy, 6-0, 211, attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day and loved every minute of it.

“It went good,” Searcy said. “I saw a lot of good players in there and I also committed today. I really love Arkansas. My dad wanted me to go here and I love Arkansas myself.”

What does it mean to be a Razorback?

“It means a lot to be a Razorback.” Searcy said. “I always wanted to be a Razorback growing up. I used to come here when I was a little kid and go to all the camps. I used to always want to be a Razorback. Now, I came here and I committed.”

Jimmy Smith recruited him and offered him this week. The two hit it off on Saturday.

“Coach Smith is a good coach,” Searcy said. “I just met him today and I felt like he’s family. He’s cool. He made me feel comfortable here.”

Searcy has offers from Missouri State, Arkansas State, Memphis and North Texas. Grant Morgan and Brandon Burlsworth are among the former walk-on players who came to Arkansas and not only earned scholarships but became an All-America pick. So it can be done. What are your thoughts on walking on here?

“I’ve just got to believe and work hard,” Searcy said. “No matter if it’s an offer or a preferred walk-on. You just come here, work hard and do your thing.”

Searcy is familiar with one Razorback recruit who played against him in the state championship game along with Joe T.’s E’Marion Harris. As a senior, Searcy carried 159 times for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns. He caught 13 passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns. Searcy returned three kickoffs for 37 yards. On defense, he had 73 tackles, 32 solo, 11 for loss, one sack, a pass breakup, two forced fumbles and a recovered one. The Senators finished 14-1 on the season.

“We played against Shiloh Christian in the championship game and they had that linebacker (Kaden Henley). He was great. He’s a good kid.”

Click here for highlights.

Click here for his commitment tweet.