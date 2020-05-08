Arkansas Lands Talented Tulsa Cornerback Keuan Parker

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has landed Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington three-star cornerback Keuan Parker.

Parker, 5-11, 170, announced the commitment on Friday.

He chose the Razorbacks over finalists Kansas, Nebraska, Michigan State, SMU and Baylor. He had 15 offers when he committed to the Hogs.

He is the sixth commitment for the Hogs in the Class of 2021.

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 170, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington